The Kings announced Friday that Lyles will be re-evaluated in two weeks while he contends with an MCL sprain his left knee, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Lyles suffered the injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Given his two-week re-evaluated timeline, Lyles will presumably miss at least the Kings' next eight games. In Lyles' absence in Wednesday's 120-107 win over the Lakers, Chris Duarte reclaimed a spot in Sacramento's rotation, though he played just eight minutes.