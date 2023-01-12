Lyles recorded 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-115 win over the Rockets.

The Kings entered the fourth period Wednesday trailing by a point, but they ended up with a 20-point margin of victory largely as a result of Lyles' performance in the final quarter. The veteran compiled 15 points and six rebounds in the decisive period, making all five of his field-goal attempts, including all three from three-point range. The clutch performance allowed Lyles to finish with a season-high 20 points, and he has now scored in double digits in three straight games for the first time this season.