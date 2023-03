Lyles is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to right shoulder soreness.

Lyles played 18 minutes and finished with 11 points (4-8 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's win over Brooklyn, but he appears to have suffered a shoulder injury during the contest. If he's sidelined, Kessler Edwards and Terence Davis would be candidates for increased playing time.