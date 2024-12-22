Lyles (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.

Lyles made his return to game action in Saturday's loss to the Lakers following a 10-game absence due to a right calf strain. The big man will likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's made available, though it wouldn't come as a shock if he is held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set Sunday. With Lyles and Domantas Sabonis (ankle) both deemed questionable, Isaac Jones and Alex Len could see an uptick in playing time against Indiana.