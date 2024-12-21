Lyles (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Lyles suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain in late November, and he has been sidelined ever since. In the 10 games prior to his injury, he averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 23.0 minutes per game. Lyles was initially slated to return Thursday against the Lakers, but was added back to the injury report and eventually ruled out. If he's unable to play in Saturday's rematch, his next opportunity to play would be against the Pacers on Sunday.