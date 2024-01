Lyles is questionable to play Sunday against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.

Lyles has been a steady presence off the bench for the Kings since making his season debut on Nov. 22, but his potential absence shouldn't mean much from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 19.5 minutes per game over his last 10 contests, a span in which he's putting up 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.