Lyeles (knee) is expected to be reevaluated in two weeks due to an MCL sprain, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Bucks. Given his two week timeline, Lyles will presumably miss at least eight games. In his absence, Kessler Edwards and Alex Len could potentially see some more reserve minutes in the frontcourt.