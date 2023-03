Lyles finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

Lyles played his fewest minutes since Feb. 10 and was held scoreless for the ninth time this season. The backup forward recorded at least 10 points and four rebounds in five straight games to start March, but he's averaging just 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his past four appearances.