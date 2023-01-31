Lyles ended Monday's 118-111 overtime victory over Minnesota with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes.

Lyles continues to play a key role off the bench for Sacramento, as Monday marked his 13th consecutive game playing double-digit minutes. During that stretch, Lyles is putting up 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 threes per game. For now, he remains on the fantasy periphery, but Lyles is a name to monitor if any of Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray or Harrison Barnes were to sustain an injury.