Lyles racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Lyles had just one field-goal attempt during Tuesday's close matchup, and he was held scoreless for the third time in the last six games. The 27-year-old has some bursts of production, as he's scored in double figures in five of his first 14 appearances this year. However, he isn't consistent enough to make him an appealing fantasy option at this point.