Lyles recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime loss to the Warriors.

Lyles is expected to operate as a scoring threat off the bench once the regular season rolls around, and he showed his ability to do so in this game. A solid long-range shooter who can also finish from close range, Lyles is pretty much locked into a bench role for the Kings while also being more than capable of handling a starting role if needed.