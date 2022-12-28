Lyles provided 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Lyles logged at least 23 minutes for the second straight game, notching his first double-double of the season. While Alex Len was inserted into the starting lineup, it was Lyles who stepped up for the Kings. He has now also scored in double-digits in two consecutive games, placing him on the radar in deeper formats, at least until Domantas Sabonis returns from his finger injury.