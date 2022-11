Lyles posted zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Friday's 120-114 win over the Lakers.

Lyles failed to score for the first time in his nine appearances this season. Lyle's 37.8 three-point percentage makes him a valuable floor-spacer for the Kings, but his 15.2 minutes per game and modest production keep him from keeping that same value in most fantasy formats.