Lyles will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday against the Bulls for his role in an altercation with Brook Lopez during Monday's loss, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lyles and Lopez got into it during the final moments of Monday's contest after Lyles attempted to steal the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo when the game was already decided. Wednesday's absence will be Lyles' first since Dec. 16. The big man has played well for the Kings lately, scoring in double figures in seven of the past nine games while averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.9 minutes. In his absence, Kessler Edwards, Chimezie Metu and Terence Davis could see extra run.