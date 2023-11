Lyles (calf), who's listed as questionable, participated in the Kings' morning shootaround and is expected to play in Wednesday's matchup versus New Orleans, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Lyles is trending toward making his season debut Wednesday, but he likely won't be officially cleared until closer to tipoff. His potential availability comes at an opportune time for the Kings, who're expected to be without starting forward Keegan Murray (back).