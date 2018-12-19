Kings' Troy Williams: Assigned to Stockton

Williams was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams had a chance at increased minutes in Monday's blowout loss to Minnesota, and he finished with six points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 30 minutes. He'll now head down to Stockton, making his status unclear for the Kings' matchup with the Thunder on Wednesday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories