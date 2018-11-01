Kings' Troy Williams: Out Thursday with ankle soreness

Williams is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle soreness, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Williams played a season-high 34 minutes Tuesday against the Magic, posting 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist. He seems to have picked up an ankle injury along the way, however. Williams' next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Bucks.

More News
Our Latest Stories