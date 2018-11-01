Kings' Troy Williams: Out Thursday with ankle soreness
Williams is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle soreness, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Williams played a season-high 34 minutes Tuesday against the Magic, posting 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist. He seems to have picked up an ankle injury along the way, however. Williams' next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Planning to sign with Kings•
-
Troy Williams: Waived by Pels•
-
Pelicans' Troy Williams: Agrees to sign with Pelicans•
-
Troy Williams: Let go by New York•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Produtive effort in Vegas Summer League debut•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Out for season with fractured jaw•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...