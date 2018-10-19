Kings' Troy Williams: Planning to sign with Kings
Williams is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Kings on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athleticreports.
After being waived by the Pelicans on Wednesday, it appears that Williams will be landing a two-way deal with the Kings. The former Indiana standout will still need to clear waivers in order for this deal to be official however.
