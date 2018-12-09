Kings' Troy Williams: Plays 13 minutes in Saturday's loss

Williams chipped in two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 13 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.

Williams has logged double-digit minutes in four of the last five games while reaching double figures in scoring twice already here in December. Williams had scored 10 points or more only twice through his first 11 appearances, and he's still not much more than a low-cost option in daily leagues.