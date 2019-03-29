Kings' Troy Williams: Strong effort in final G League game

Williams logged 33 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes Wednesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 122-119 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Williams missed some time near the end of the G League campaign due to an undisclosed issue, but he played in Stockton's final two regular-season contests and looked good in Wednesday's first-round playoff matchup. With the loss officially eliminating Stockton, Williams is expected to rejoin Sacramento ahead of its next contest Saturday in Houston.