Kings' Troy Williams: Strong shooting for G League club
Williams scored 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added one rebound and one block across 24 minutes Thursday in the G League Stockton Kings' 113-102 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Though he's a two-way player for Sacramento, the last 11 of Williams' appearances have come at the G League level. Over 12 outings for Stockton this season, Williams is averaging 17.3 points (on 45.9 percent shooting from the field), 7.2 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. While that's respectable production, it's nothing that will likely result in Williams receiving an extended role at the NBA level if he returns to the Kings at any point over the next few months.
