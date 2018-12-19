Kings' Troy Williams: Won't be assigned to G League
Williams, due to the injuries of Iman Shumpert (hip) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (foot), will not be assigned to the G League on Wednesday. He will be available to face the Thunder.
The Kings need Williams in uniform Wednesday to help combat injuries. He's averaging 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes, and he saw 30 minutes during Sacramento's game Monday against the Timberwolves.
