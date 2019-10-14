Kings' Tyler Lydon: Ruled out Monday
Lydon will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz due to right hip inflammation, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Neither the severity of Lydon's injury or how he suffered it are clear at this point, but it will leave him sidelined for at least one contest. This is the Kings' last preseason game, so Lydon will have a little over a week to recover before the start of the regular season.
