Kings' Tyler Ulis: Held back with groin strain
Ulis won't travel with the team to India due to a right groin strain.
It's unknown as to when Ulis suffered the injury, but he'll remain in Sacramento while the rest of his teammates travel to India to take on the Pacers on Friday and Saturday. He could have a chance to see his first preseason action Oct. 10 against the Suns.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...