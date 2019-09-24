Kings' Tyler Ulis: Signs with Kings
Ulis signed with the Kings on Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The diminutive guard out of Kentucky appeared in only one NBA games last season for the Bulls, but he'll look to get his career back on track in Sacramento. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but Ulis' deal is reportedly partially guaranteed, so at this point it's unclear if he'll make the final roster out of camp. If he doesn't, he could be forced to explore options in the G League or overseas.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...