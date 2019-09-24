Ulis signed with the Kings on Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The diminutive guard out of Kentucky appeared in only one NBA games last season for the Bulls, but he'll look to get his career back on track in Sacramento. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but Ulis' deal is reportedly partially guaranteed, so at this point it's unclear if he'll make the final roster out of camp. If he doesn't, he could be forced to explore options in the G League or overseas.