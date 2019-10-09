Kings' Tyler Ulis: Unlikely for preseason home opener
Ulis (hip) isn't expected to play Thursday in the Kings' preseason home opener versus the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After sitting out both of the team's exhibition tilts with the Pacers in India over the weekend, Ulis was unable to practice Tuesday on account of the injury. The point guard's next chance to make his preseason debut will come Oct. 14 versus the Jazz.
