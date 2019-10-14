Kings' Tyler Ulis: Will not play Monday
Ulis (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason finale against the Jazz, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With that, Ulis will officially have missed the entire preseason. Given the Kings' current depth at point guard, Ulis may be at risk of being part of final roster cuts.
