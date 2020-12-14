Haliburton amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Haliburton turned in an improved performance for the Kings, coming within shouting distance of recording a triple-double. He played a team-high 30 minutes, something that we should not expect come the season proper. Many view Haliburton as a player who flew under the radar in the recent NBA Draft and he should be able to put up meaningful numbers right out of the gate. He is not a player to target in drafts at this point, although, that could change very quickly if his playing time produces noteworthy stats.