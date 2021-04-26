Haliburton finished with 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Haliburton moved up to the top unit for his first start since April 12 and certainly looked comfortable running the offense. The rookie could be in line for a strong finish to the season with De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) likely to remain sidelined until at least next week. Haliburton likely won't be available in any 12-team leagues, but he'll be worth a pickup in shallower formats during the fantasy playoffs if he happens to be on the waiver wire.