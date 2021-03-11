Haliburton (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

The 21-year-old sat out the last four games before the All-Star break with left calf soreness, and according to Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento, he'll open the second half of the season with an unspecified minutes restriction. Haliburton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.1 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from deep through his first 30 NBA contests.