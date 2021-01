Haliburton (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 20-year-old was sidelined the last two games by the bone bruise in his left wrist, but he'll be back on the court Wednesday. Haliburton was averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes off the bench prior to the injury.