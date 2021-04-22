Haliburton finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 128-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Haliburton's numbers have been trending down since the Kings moved him out of the starting lineup earlier this month, but the rookie put an end to a string of poor performances with a strong outing in the second half of a back-to-back set. His excellent shooting to go with a high assist total offers hope that Haliburton may be able to earn more playing time in his final game of the week, a matchup Sunday with the Warriors. Haliburton has been held under 30 minutes in each of the last five contests after clearing that mark in all but one of his prior 12 appearances.