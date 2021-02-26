Haliburton scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Haliburton's strong play continued, as he scored at least 16 points for the fourth consecutive game. The guard has also provided solid contributions in rebounds, assists and steals of late including a career-high in steals Thursday. The rookie is playing himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation as he has averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in February.