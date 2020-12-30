Haliburton totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in a victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday.

The rookie was relatively quiet through three quarters, but he scored eight points in the fourth to help the Kings earn a come-from-behind win. Six of his eight fourth-quarter points came on a pair of treys, and he tied a season high with six assists in the victory. Haliburton looks to be a key part of the Kings' plans this season as he has logged at least 25 minutes in each of the team's first four games.