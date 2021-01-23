Haliburton finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocked shots in a win over New York on Friday.

Haliburton led Kings reserves with 31 minutes and 16 points, joining all five of Sacramento's starters with double-digit scoring. However, he made an even bigger impact on the defensive end with a career-high four blocks to go along with a pair of thefts. The 6-foot-5 guard shouldn't be expected to emerge a consistent shot-blocking threat -- he entered Friday with only six swats over 13 games --- but the rookie has grabbed a prominent role among the Kings' second unit by showing that he can consistently contribute on offense.