Haliburton closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt)10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-115 victory over the Spurs.

Haliburton struggled from beyond the perimeter but still managed to produce another excellent fantasy line. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) set to miss an extended period of time, Haliburton may still fancy himself a shot to win the Rookie of the Year title. This is good news for those invested in the youngster, especially if the Kings continue to roll him out there the rest of the way.