Haliburton is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pistons due to left calf soreness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Haliburton hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4, but it appears he'll have his third absence of the season Friday. In his stead, Cory Joseph and Kyle Guy are strong candidates to see an uptick in workload.
