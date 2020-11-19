Haliburton was selected by the Kings with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Haliburton seemed like a lock as a top-10 pick, but he slipped to the Kings at No. 12. Haliburton's strength is his playmaking ability. As a sophomore at Iowa State, he averaged 6.5 assists to just 2.8 turnovers. Haliburton has three-and-D upside as well, making 2.4 threes at 41.9 percent while also swiping 2.5 steals and blocking 0.7 shots per game. While he's not an explosive athlete and often shies away from contact around the rim, all signs indicate he'll be a productive NBA player out of the gate. For the Kings, he projects as a sixth man playing both guard spots, and possibly some small forward if needed.