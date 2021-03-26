Haliburton notched 21 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and an assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 win over the Warriors.

The rookie has successfully fought his way up the depth chart and now owns a starting role in the backcourt. The acquisitions of Terence Davis and Delon Wright present an interesting wrinkle for the first-round draft pick's future production, however. At first glance, the trade is a bit of a head-scratcher, considering De'Aaron Fox's stranglehold on the starting gig at point guard. While Davis is a likely backup to Fox in place of Cory Joseph, Wright lit up the board in Detroit and is a threat to Haliburton's value. The new additions to the depth chart are worth monitoring for Haliburton managers.