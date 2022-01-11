Haliburton ended Monday's 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes.

Haliburton led Sacramento in scoring in the contest, and he was efficient by making half of his field-goal attempts. The second-year guard has stepped up his scoring since mid-December, registering 20-plus points in seven of his 14 contests. Haliburton is also working as the Kings' top distributor, leading the team with 6.9 assists per game on the campaign.