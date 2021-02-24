Haliburton recorded 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 loss to the Nets.

Tuesday's performance was one of Haliburton's best of his career. He matched his career high in points and steals while managing to hand out nine dimes to just one turnover. This month, the rookie now has five 20-point efforts.