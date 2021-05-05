Haliburton (knee) has no ligament damage to his injured left knee, but he's likely to miss the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Haliburton has avoided a need for surgery, but his season is still likely over. Assuming that's the case, Haliburton's rookie season should still be considered a success. Despite being drafted 12th overall, he'll likely finish third in Rookie of the Year voting behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. In 30.1 minutes per game, Haliburton averaged 13.0 points on 47.2 percent shooting, including 40.9 percent from three, while also posting 5.3 assists (only 1.6 turnovers), 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.