Haliburton notched 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Haliburton was unable to extend his double-double streak to five games, but at least he scored over 15 points for the fifth time in a row while also leaving his mark on both ends of the court. The former Iowa State product is averaging career-high numbers across the board this season, but he's taken a step forward in December. He's averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game across 12 appearances this month.