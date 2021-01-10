Haliburton put up 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 125-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie joined the Kings' top unit for the first time in his young career, working alongside point guard De'Aaron Fox as part of a smaller starting five with center Richaun Holmes (ankle) sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set. Holmes could rejoin the lineup Monday against the Pacers, but head coach Luke Walton didn't dismiss the possibility of Haliburton sticking in the starting five -- perhaps at the expense of Buddy Hield -- moving forward, according to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. Regardless of whether he starts or serves as the Kings' sixth man, Haliburton looks to be locked into 30-minute role at this stage, making him worthy of a rostering in all 12-team leagues. Through his first eight games, Haliburton is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 triples and 1.4 steals in 28.6 minutes while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 88.9 percent from the charity stripe.