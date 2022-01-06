Haliburton accumulated 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Hawks.

After totaling just 16 combined points over his previous two contests, Haliburton stepped up in the scoring department Wednesday, finishing second on the team with 24 points. However, he notched only two dimes, marking his lowest total since late November. Haliburton had been on a roll as a distributor, averaging 10.3 assists over his previous 10 games entering Wednesday.