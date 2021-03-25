Haliburton collected 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Haliburton followed up a season-high 28 point outing with a strong all-around performance in a close win. The guard has turned things around, scoring at least 11 points in three of his last four games after failing to score in double figures for the first three games after the All-Star break. Over his last four games, Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 51.1 percent shooting.