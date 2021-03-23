Haliburton tallied 28 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's victory over the Cavs.

Haliburton's production has picked up a bit since entering the starting lineup, scoring in double-figures in three of his last four outings including Monday's career high. He can attribute Monday's performance to him connecting on 73.3 percent of his overall field goals and hitting on 80 percent of his treys, both tops for his career. In his last four games (all as a starter), Haliburton is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals while playing in 32.5 minutes per contest.