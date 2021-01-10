Haliburton is having his minutes monitored for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Haliburton has bumps and bruises after a hard fall last week and the team is looking to keep his workload relatively low if possible on the second night of a back-to-back set. The rookie is putting together an excellent campaign, averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes.