Haliburton will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Detroit, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haliburton will revert back to a bench role Thursday after he had started the last 12 games. Maurice Harkless will join the starting lineup, but Haliburton shouldn't see his role impacted too significantly despite the fact that he'll be coming off the bench.
