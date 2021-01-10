Haliburton will start Saturday's game against Portland, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 20-year-old was originally slated to come off the bench Saturday. but he'll receive the start with Richaun Holmes (ankle) a late scratch. Haliburton is expected to have his minutes monitored due to some recent bumps and bruises, so he may still play less than the 28.3 minutes he's averaging this season.